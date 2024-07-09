Microsoft reveals Xbox Game Pass price increases and new Standard plan

Microsoft is dropping some major news that will affect most users of its various Xbox Game Pass plans. The most immediate change is a price increase for Xbox Game Pass Core, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for new users starting on July 10.

On its Xbox support site Microsoft reveals that on that date, new PC Game Pass subscribers in the US will have to pay $11.99 a month, a $2 price increase compared to the current $9.99 a month. New Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will have to pay $19.99 a month, which is a $3 increase from the current price of $16.99 a month.

Finally, people who pay for a 12-month Xbox Game Pass Core subscription will have to pay $74.99 annually in the US, compared to the previous cost of $59.99. It will still have a monthly $9.99 price in the US. You can see how the prices will change for other countries in this PDF document. Current subscribers for these plans who have set up a recurring billing payment will see these new prices go into effect on or after September 12, 2024.

Another big change is that starting July 10, the current Xbox Game Pass for Console plan will no longer accept new subscribers. Current subscribers can continue to use the plan but if you let the membership lapse, you won't be able to come back to that plan.

Microsoft adds:

As of September 18, 2024, the maximum extension limit of Game Pass for Console will be 13 months. This will not impact any time you currently have stacked on your account that exceeds 13 months and will only impact your future ability to stack more than 13 months after September 18, 2024.

Finally, Microsoft will be launching a new plan sometime in the future called Xbox Game Pass Standard. It will cost $14.99 a month in the US and will offer hundreds of Xbox games to play. It will also have the features of Xbox Game Pass Core, such as online multiplayer access and discounts on games.

Xbox Game Pass Standard will not have access to Day One games, which will continue to be available on PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. It also won't have any Xbox Cloud Gaming support which will continue to be an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate exclusive.

