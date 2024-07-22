Logitech MX Master 2S Bluetooth Edition reaches lowest price of £38.99

If you're based in the United Kingdom and are looking to upgrade your mouse, then let us tell you about the Logitech MX Master 2S Bluetooth Edition wireless mouse. It's currently available on Amazon for just £38.99, down 35% from its recommended retail price of £59.99.

Before we get onto the features, we should mention that this mouse has 4.5 stars out of 5 based on 6,387 ratings. This suggests that customers were happy with it. An AI summary of the reviews said that customers liked the quality, comfort, responsiveness, and battery life of the mouse.

So, the main thing that sets this mouse apart from the competition is that it can be connected up to three computers at once via Logitech Flow. When using this feature, you can copy-paste text, images, and files between your connected devices and obviously saves a lot of faffing about moving things between devices.

As a wireless mouse, it requires some sort of battery. Thankfully, it's an inbuilt battery that can be recharged by plugging it into your computer. After charging for just 3 minutes, you can get a full day of use out of it. If you charge it fully, it will last you up to 70 days.

The Logitech MX Master 2S Bluetooth Edition also uses something called Darkfield High Precision tracking giving you "flawless control virtually anywhere". It even works on glass with up to 4,000 dots per inch (DPI). The mouse also has a speed-adaptive scroll wheel and you can perform side-to-side scrolling with your thumb.

Finally, this mouse uses an ergonomic design that has been built in a shape that supports your hand and wrist giving you greater control that should reduce hand strain.

If you're convinced that this mouse is a good buy, just head over to Amazon UK and pick up the Logitech MX Master 2S Bluetooth Edition now for just £38.99. This is a limited time deal according to the product page. If you don't like the mouse, you can return it within 30 days of receipt.

