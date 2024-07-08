The Xbox app is now on Amazon's Fire TV 4K and 4K Max streaming sticks for cloud gaming

Just two weeks ago, Microsoft and Amazon jointly announced that the owners of Amazon's Fire TV 4K and Fire TV 4K Max streaming sticks would soon be able to play Xbox games on Microsoft's cloud gaming service. Today, Microsoft officially announced on its Xbox X account that the Xbox app is now available for the Fire TV 4K and 4K Max devices.

No console? Don’t be scared.



Xbox Gaming is rolling out today with Amazon Fire TV, where you’ll be able to play games directly from the Xbox app: https://t.co/42ztprdgGw pic.twitter.com/dwuJwWZYs0 — Xbox (@Xbox) July 8, 2024

That means millions of people who have bought these affordable streaming video sticks can now play hundreds of Xbox games. They will still need to purchase a compatible Xbox wireless controller, and a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which is currently the only way to access Xbox Cloud Gaming. You will also need to have an internet connection with download speeds of 20Mbps or higher.

However, it will still be much cheaper to buy a Fire TV stick, a controller, and an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription to play games like Starfield, Forza Horizon 5, Sea of Thieves, and many more than it would be to purchase an actual Xbox console.

At the moment, the Amazon Fire TV 4K stick is priced at $39.99, which is a $10 discount from its normal $49.99 MSRP. The Fire TV 4K Max is currently priced at its highest level of $59.99. However, we do have Amazon Prime Day event approaching on July 16 and 17. Usually, the retailer sells both of those streaming sticks for much lower prices during that event so if you don't have one now, just wait for another 8 days to see if prices go down.

You can also purchase a one-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate via Amazon for a small discount of $14.99, compared to the normal $16.99 while a three-month subscription is available on Amazon for $44.99, compared to the normal $49.99.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.