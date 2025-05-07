OpenAI unveils global initiative to support democratic AI development

Back in January, OpenAI announced its Stargate project—along with SoftBank, MGX, and Oracle—to build $500 billion worth of AI infrastructure in the U.S. over the next four years. The first supercomputing campus of the Stargate project is already under construction in Abilene, Texas, with more such sites expected in the future.

Today, OpenAI announced OpenAI for Countries, a new initiative within the Stargate project aimed at helping countries that want to build similar AI infrastructure within their own territories. In the announcement blog post, OpenAI stated that the U.S. should support countries around the world that prefer to build on democratic AI foundations, rather than relying on China-based AI infrastructure.

OpenAI will collaborate with interested countries through their representatives in the U.S., as well as through OpenAI executives based in its global offices.

In coordination with the U.S. government, OpenAI will:

Partner with countries to help build in-country data center capacity. These secure data centers will help support the sovereignty of a country’s data, build new local industries, and make it easy to customize AI and leverage their data in a private and compliant way.

Provide customized ChatGPT to citizens. This will help deliver improved healthcare and education, more efficient public services, and more. This will be AI of, by, and for the needs of each particular country, localized in their language and for their culture and respecting future global standards.

Continue evolving security and safety controls for AI models. As our models become more powerful, we will continue to make investments in the processes and controls, including the data center and physical security needed to deploy, operate and protect them. As part of AI safety, it is critical to respect democratic processes and human rights; we are excited to collaborate on future directions for global democratic input to shape AI.

Together, raise and deploy a national start-up fund. With local as well as OpenAI capital, together we can seed healthy national AI ecosystems so the new infrastructure is creating new jobs, new companies, new revenue, and new communities for each country while also supporting existing public- and private-sector needs.

Partner countries also would invest in expanding the global Stargate Project—and thus in continued US-led AI leadership and a global, growing network effect for democratic AI.

OpenAI’s current objective is to launch 10 projects with individual countries or regions as the first phase of the OpenAI for Countries initiative. This new initiative marks a significant step in democratizing AI development globally, offering countries a new way to build sovereign capabilities with US support.