GPU-enabled Windows 365 Cloud PCs now generally available

Windows 365 is a cloud-based service that automatically offers a new type of Windows virtual machine (Cloud PCs) for end users and is accessible from anywhere, on any device. Enterprises can deploy Windows 365 in different configurations depending on performance needs.

During Ignite 2023, Microsoft first announced that it would start offering GPU-enabled Windows 365 Cloud PCs to support customers with workloads including graphic design, image and video rendering, 3D modeling, and data processing. Today, Microsoft announced the general availability of GPU-enabled Cloud PCs for Windows 365 Enterprise and Frontline editions.

The following GPU-enabled Windows 365 Cloud PC configurations are available:

Windows CPU RAM vRAM Storage Standard﻿ Windows 365 Enterprise 4 vCPU﻿ 16GB 4GB 512GB﻿ Super 8 vCPU 56GB 12GB 1TB Max 16 vCPU 110GB 16GB 1TB

The above Windows 365 GPU configurations are powered by NVIDIA and AMD. It is important to note that GPU-enabled Cloud PCs are standalone offerings. You cannot dynamically add and remove GPUs from Cloud PCs.

Also, the GPU-enabled Cloud PCs will come pre-installed with the appropriate driver for the best GPU experience. Other GPU drivers are not supported in Cloud PCs. Microsoft also mentioned that GPU-enabled Cloud PCs are compatible with AI features, including Microsoft Copilot. For AI development, including the usage of AI Toolkit for Visual Studio Code, Microsoft recommends the Windows 365 GPU MAX configuration.

The Windows 365 team wrote the following regarding the GPU-enabled cloud PC launch:

We are happy to announce that GPU-enabled Cloud PCs are now generally available for Windows 365 Enterprise and Frontline editions. Users can now handle advanced workloads—that were traditionally limited by the constraints of local hardware—in the cloud with increased speed and efficiency. Sensitive data and high-value digital assets can be processed and stored securely in the cloud, mitigating the risks associated with local storage.

Interested customers can purchase GPU-enabled Cloud PCs directly from Windows365.com or from a Microsoft Account representative.

Source: Microsoft