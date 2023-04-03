Microsoft OneNote for Insider users gets new Quick Note toolbar for faster note capturing

Microsoft is starting to roll out a new version of its popular OneNote note-taking app for Windows. It's currently available for Insiders members who are using Version 2302 (Build 16118.20002) or later. It includes some improvements in the app's Quick Note features.

Microsoft's blog post stated many OneNote users told the team they wanted a faster way to take notes and capture content like screenshots. This new version is designed to offer those kinds of improvements. They include the following additions:

Incorporated a sleek new toolbar with useful text formatting options and inking capabilities.

Given you faster access to screen clipping.

Made it easier to transition to OneNote on Windows through the overflow menu.

Right now, the new toolbar and features are only available for OneNote for Windows. They are not included in any other version, including the OneNote Windows 10 app. Right now there's no word on when this new update will be made available for all OneNote Windows users, nor is there any information on if the new toolbar will be incorporated with OneNote apps on other platforms.