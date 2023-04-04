Apple is reportedly cutting a small number of corporate retail jobs

Until now, Apple has sparred its workers from any major layoffs over the past several months. Today, the company reportedly did cut some corporate employees, but the amount of jobs eliminated is considered to be fairly small.

Bloomberg reports, via unnamed sources, that Apple has cut some jobs from its retail corporate division. The primary reason for this is that the economy has likely slowed down sales at Apple's many retail stores, which means that a large headcount isn't required. The story doesn't give exact numbers on how many workers were affected by this move, which is being labeled as a "streamlining" decision. Some workers will get the chance to reapply for other open roles inside Apple, but the others will be given up to four months of pay in severance.

Apple has already taken some measures to cut costs, including delaying bonuses for employees and cutting back on hiring new workers. However, the folks in Cupertino, California have not taken out the layoff axe to let go of thousands or tens of thousands of employees yet. That has indeed happened at Microsoft, Google, and many other major tech companies recently. Two of them, Amazon and Meta, have each suffered through two separate and major layoff rounds.

Source: Bloomberg