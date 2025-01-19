Microsoft released Windows 11 24H2, 23H2, 22H2 KB5050119/KB5050200 recovery updates

Microsoft released January 2025 Patch Tuesday updates on Windows 10 under KB5049981 / KB5050008 / KB5049993 / KB5050013, and Windows 11 under KB5050009, KB5050021 this past week. Alongside them, the company also released Recovery updates for Windows 11 and Windows 10 (fixes the ever-installing KB5048239 bug with a new KB5050411 update).

As it often does, aside from Patch Tuesday, Microsoft has also released new dynamic updates for WinRE (Windows Recovery Environment), also called Safe OS updates. This time there are a couple of them as there are updates for all Windows 11 versions, namely, 24H2, 23H2, and 22H2.

This time, Microsoft has not released any update for Setup binaries which it typically also does simultaneously alongside the recovery updates.

About the WinRE updates, Microsoft writes:

KB5050119: Safe OS Dynamic Update for Windows 11, version 24H2 and Windows Server 2025: January 14, 2025 Summary This update makes improvements to the Windows recovery environment in Windows 11, version 24H2 and Windows Server 2025. .. KB5050200: Safe OS Dynamic Update for Windows 11, version 22H2 and 23H2: January 14, 2025 Summary This update makes improvements to the Windows recovery environment in Windows 11, version 22H2 and Windows 11, version 23H2.

For those who may not be aware, these Dynamic Update packages are meant to be applied to existing Windows images prior to their deployment. In a Techcommunity blog post about Windows 10 Dynamic Updates, Microsoft explained Dynamic Updates in more detail regarding its various components and uses. These packages include fixes to Setup.exe binaries, SafeOS updates for Windows Recovery Environment, and more:

As soon as a Windows 10 feature update initiates, whether from media or a Windows Update service-connected environment, Dynamic Update is one of the first steps invoked. Windows 10 Setup reaches out to an Internet-facing URL hosted by Microsoft to fetch Dynamic Update content, then applies those updates to your OS installation media. Content acquired includes: Setup Updates : Fixes to Setup binaries or any files that Setup uses for feature updates.

: Fixes to Setup binaries or any files that Setup uses for feature updates. Safe OS Updates: Fixes for the "safe OS" that are used to update Windows recovery environment (WinRE). In addition to these updates, Dynamic Update will preserve Language Pack (LP) and Features on Demand (FODs) content during the upgrade process. These are not updates to LPs and FODs, but reacquisition to ensure the user has these elements present with the update completes.

These WinRE dynamic updates are not pushed through Windows Update and are also available for manual downloading from the Windows Update Catalog website. You can find them here: KB5050119, KB5050200.