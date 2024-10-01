Microsoft releases new Windows 11 24H2 Setup and recovery updates (KB5043934, KB5044075)

Last week, Microsoft released the September 2024 non-security preview update under KB5043145 for Windows 11 22H2 and 23H2 PCs. The update is very buggy though and has forced Microsoft to pull it. Besides, the one for the aforementioned versions, Microsoft also released an update for Windows 11 24H2 under KB5043178.

As is usually the case for such updates, Microsoft also simultaneously releases Recovery Update and Setup binary updates. The same is the case this time too as Microsoft has published a new update for Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE) under KB5043934. The one for Setup binaries is available under KB5044075.

Microsoft writes:

KB5043934: Safe OS Dynamic Update for Windows 11, version 24H2: September 30, 2024 Summary This update makes improvements to the Windows recovery environment in Windows 11, version 24H2. ... KB5044075: Setup Dynamic Update for Windows 11, version 24H2: September 30, 2024 Summary This update makes improvements to Windows setup binaries or any files that setup uses for feature updates in Windows 11, version 24H2.

In a Techcommunity blog post about Windows 10 Dynamic Updates, Microsoft explained Dynamic Updates in more detail regarding its various components and uses. These packages include fixes to Setup.exe binaries, SafeOS updates for Windows Recovery Environment, and more:

As soon as a Windows 10 feature update initiates, whether from media or a Windows Update service-connected environment, Dynamic Update is one of the first steps invoked. Windows 10 Setup reaches out to an Internet-facing URL hosted by Microsoft to fetch Dynamic Update content, then applies those updates to your OS installation media. Content acquired includes: Setup Updates : Fixes to Setup binaries or any files that Setup uses for feature updates.

: Fixes to Setup binaries or any files that Setup uses for feature updates. Safe OS Updates : Fixes for the "safe OS" that are used to update Windows recovery environment (WinRE).

: Fixes for the "safe OS" that are used to update Windows recovery environment (WinRE). Servicing Stack Updates : Fixes that are necessary to address the Windows 10 servicing stack issue and thus required to complete the feature update.

: Fixes that are necessary to address the Windows 10 servicing stack issue and thus required to complete the feature update. Latest Cumulative Update : Installs the latest cumulative quality update.

: Installs the latest cumulative quality update. Driver Updates: Latest version of applicable drivers that have already been published by manufacturers into Windows Update and specifically targeted for Dynamic Update. In addition to these updates, Dynamic Update will preserve Language Pack (LP) and Features on Demand (FODs) content during the upgrade process. These are not updates to LPs and FODs, but reacquisition to ensure the user has these elements present with the update completes.

These dynamic updates are not pushed through Windows Update and are only available for manual downloading from the Windows Update Catalog website. You can find it here. The update is applicable for both Arm64 and AMD64 Copilot+ PCs.

Meanwhile, the one for all user PCs could be out very soon too as Microsoft seemingly may have just teased it. And some users are also "finally" seeing snappy performance for the first time on their Windows 11 PC which is always a good sign.