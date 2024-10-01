Windows 11 version 24H2 is now available for download

Windows 11 2024 Update, also known as version 24H2, is now publicly available. Microsoft announced the rollout alongside the new AI-powered features that are coming soon to Windows Insiders with Copilot+ PCs and Copilot upgrades.

Unlike recent Windows 11 updates, version 24H2 is a "full operating system swap," so updating to it will take more time than usual. What is going as usual is the way the update is being offered to users. Microsoft is gradually rolling out the update to "seekers" with Windows 11 versions 22H2 and 23H2. That means you need to go to the Settings app and manually request the update.

If you want to be among the first adopters, go to Settings > Windows Update and toggle on the "Get the latest updates as soon as they're available" option. After that, check for updates—if your system is eligible and there are no blocking issues, the Settings app will allow you to download Windows 11 version 24H2. You can find more information about how to download Windows 11 version 24H2 in our guide.

Note that updating to Windows 11 version 24H2 requires the May 2024 non-security preview update and newer. As usual, you can also download Windows 11 version 24H2 images from the official website and clean-install the operating system (note that BitLocker will be turned on by default on Home and Pro editions, but you can turn it off).

New features in Windows 11 version 24H2 include updated context menus, improvements for the Settings app, HDR wallpaper support, Wi-Fi 7 support, reworked battery saver and energy settings, updates to the Quick Settings menu, and more. You can read more about the update in our full review.

Here is the full changelog:

What's new for Windows 11, version 24H2 Windows 11, version 24H2 includes all the features and capabilities delivered as part of continuous innovation to Windows 11, now enabled by default. This scoped release also features enhancements designed to improve your overall experience with Windows 11. Highlights include: Copilot+ PCs exclusive features: Live Captions Cocreator in Paint Windows Studio Effects Auto Super Resolution Image Creator and Restyle Image

Wi-Fi 7 support

Bluetooth® LE Audio enhancements for assistive hearing devices support

System tray & taskbar enhancements

A more streamlined File Explorer

Smart power management for your PC

Join and share Wi-Fi networks with QR codes

Enhanced privacy controls for Wi-Fi network access

Effortless account management and notifications in Microsoft Teams

Expanding Voice Clarity across devices

Sudo for Windows: elevate the Windows command-line efficiency

Remote Desktop: enhanced connectivity and accessibility Known issues in this update For the most up-to-date information about known issues for Windows 11, version 24H2, please go to the Windows release health dashboard.

Windows 11 version 24H2 has the standard 24-month lifecycle for Home and Pro editions. Windows 11 LTSC 2024, which is also available starting today, has a 10-year support lifecycle. Commercial customers can download version 24H2 through WSUS, Windows Update for Business, and the Admin Center.

Are you updating today?