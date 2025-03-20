Here's how the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and S10 FE Plus may look like. Price and specs also leak

It's been a while since we last heard about the mid-range Android tablets—the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and S10 FE Plus—that Samsung was working on. Last year, the company skipped the standard model and instead introduced only two models—Galaxy Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra. The move was speculated to be a strategy to divert customers toward their upcoming mid-range tablets if they wanted a cheaper model.

Samsung's official website did give us a hint about the company introducing two Galaxy Tab S10 FE models, slated to launch this year. Now, a new leak has emerged giving us not only details about the pricing and specifications of the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and S10 FE Plus but also showcasing the tablets from all angles.

According to the leaked information, courtesy of WinFuture, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE purportedly has a display of 2304 x 1440 pixels, whereas the S10 FE Plus has a display of 2880 x 1800 pixels resolution. Another difference between the two models is in the battery size—the Tab S10 FE is tipped to pack an 8,000 mAh battery while the Tab S10 FE Plus is rumored to feature a 10,090 mAh battery.

Both tablets are said to support 45W fast charging. Common features include support for Wi-Fi 6e, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, Samsung S-Pen, 12MP front camera, 13MP rear camera, Exynos 1580 SoC, 8GB/12GB RAM, and 128GB/256GB storage options along with a memory card slot.

image via WinFuture (Galaxy Tab S10 FE)

Speaking of price, the outlet suggests that the Galaxy Tab S10 FE will be priced at €579 (roughly $630). Higher RAM+Storage model will cost €100 more. The 5G model is expected to cost €679 (roughly $740) for the 8GB variant and €779 (roughly $849) for the 12GB variant.

image via WinFuture (Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus)

On the other hand, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus will cost €749 (roughly $816) or €849 (approximately $925), depending on whether it is the regular version or the 5G version. The higher RAM+Storage models will cost €100 more.