Microsoft reveals its Outlook Lite app for Android phones has had over 5 million downloads

In August 2022, Microsoft launched the Outlook Lite email app for low-end Android smartphones. The idea was to give users of cheaper Android devices in select regions an email client that takes up much less storage compared to other email apps, while still offering fast performance, even for phones that connect to slower 2G cellular networks.

Today, in a Microsoft blog post, the company announced that the Outlook Lite app has now exceeded 5 million downloads.

The blog post also reveals some of the updates Microsoft has made to the Outlook Like app since it launched:

We've been busy this past year, updating Outlook Lite with features you've asked for—like dark mode, multi-account support, and Google account integration. These are just a few highlights; we've also made lots of other improvements that add up to a big difference in the app's performance and experience.

The blog post also mentions that the Outlook Lite development team listens to feedback from users of the app, adding, "So, please continue to share; your input is invaluable as we grow and improve."

Here's a quick summary of the app's main features:

Small – The lite app has a small download size and uses extremely low storage on your phone

Fast - Optimized to run fast on all devices including devices with 1GB RAM

Low Battery Usage - Light on your phone saving your battery

All Networks - Works well even in 2G and 3G networks

While the app was first launched in certain regions of the world, Outlook Lite is now available worldwide via the Google Play Store. Be aware that while the app is available in all markets, it currently does not support all Android devices. Also, not all of the app's features are available in all markets. For example, the app supports SMS messaging but only in India for now.