AMD 23.12.1 driver has support for The Finals, Avatar, and adds a bunch of new features

AMD's driver team is finishing off 2023 with a major update to its Radeon software suite. The newly released WHQL-certified AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.12.1 driver carries support for two upcoming games, a UI rework for AMD Software, a new powersaving mode, Hardware Accelerated GPU Scheduling for more GPUs, and more.

A non-standard driver carrying support for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora dropped in late November already, but with time to spare for the game's launch, today's WHQL driver also brings support for the Ubisoft game. Moreover, the arena shooter with environmental destruction that gathered a massive fanbase during its beta phase, The Finals, is officially supported by AMD Radeon cards with this driver.

While Embark Studios hasn't announced a firm launch date for The Finals just yet, AMD may have just spilled the beans that a release is quite close.

The Radeon Settings app on Windows is now touting a redesigned The Home and Gaming tab too, specifically to make using HYPR-RX an easier experience:

HYPR-RX profiles can now be enabled easily on a global basis, or per-game on the Home Tab; additionally, games on the Home tab now will display key art for a more vibrant experience

When users go to the Graphics section within the Gaming tab, they will be able to learn more about specific features in each HYPR-RX profile by clicking on individual features to display a content block that contains more information about what benefits each feature enables

Now when you view your performance metrics in AMD Software, you can choose to customize elements such as the background or text colours, default enabled metrics through profiles, as well as select options such as showing the metrics overlay only while a game is open.

In addition, AMD is introducing these features with today's driver:

Introducing: AMD HYPR-RX Eco – designed with power savings in mind, when HYPR-RX Eco is enabled, AMD Software will enable a suite of features for gamers to experience power savings with one click HYPR-RX Eco will launch initially with support for Radeon™️ 7000 Series graphics support and RDNA™️ 3 platforms

– designed with power savings in mind, when HYPR-RX Eco is enabled, AMD Software will enable a suite of features for gamers to experience power savings with one click Expanded OpenGL Interop Support - AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.12.1 expands support for FRTC, Radeon™ Super Resolution, Overlay, Record and Stream features to OpenGL games.

- AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.12.1 expands support for FRTC, Radeon™ Super Resolution, Overlay, Record and Stream features to OpenGL games. Additional OS Feature Support Support for Hardware Accelerated GPU Scheduling for Radeon RX 7900/7800/7700 series GPUs. Click HERE for more information.

Additional Vulkan® extensions. Click HERE for more information.

The packed driver also has a slate of fixed issues:

Improvements to high idle power when using select dual monitor display setups with mixed resolutions and high refresh rate displays (such as 1440p @ 120/144Hz + 1080p @ 120/144Hz or 2160p @ 120/144Hz + 1080p @ 120/144Hz) on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

Intermittent micro-stuttering may be experienced when running Chromium-based browsers on systems that pair a Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPU with a secondary display connected to an AMD Ryzen™ 7000 series processor.

Stars may intermittently fail to appear while playing Crysis Remastered.

Certain textures may become invisible while playing Final Fantasy X HD Remaster on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

Intermittent corruption may be observed on the racetrack while playing EA Sports WRC.

Intermittent stutter while playing Overwatch 2 on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 6900 XTX.

Lastly, the known issues of this release are these:

Audio may intermittently become out of sync with video when recording from AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition with AV1 codec.

Intermittent grey screen after driver upgrade with certain monitors (such as Nixeus NX-EDG274K) on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

Performance drop may be observed in some DirectML workloads.

Graphics API metric may show as N/A in certain UWP applications.

Intermittent flickering of certain ground textures may be observed while playing War Thunder with 4x SAAA enabled on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 7900 XTX.

The WHQL-certified AMD Adrenalin Edition 23.12.1 driver can now be upgraded to via the Radeon Settings app on Windows. Those looking for standalone download links can find them on the official release notes page here.

The company has also announced that support for AMD Link will be dropped in newer versions of its driver software starting in January.