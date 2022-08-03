Outlook Lite is now available, weighs in at only 5MB

Last month, we learned that Microsoft is readying Outlook Lite for Android. The idea is to offer core Outlook functionalities while stripping out extra stuff, reducing the performance and storage requirements for low-end budget Android devices. It now appears that Microsoft has launched Outlook Lite in select regions.

As spotted by Windows Central, Outlook Lite is now available in the Play Store. The first thing to note is that it only weighs in at 5MB. According to the description, it supports Outlook, Hotmail, Live, MSN, Microsoft 365, and Microsoft Exchange Online.

Other features touted in the graphics on the listing include a small storage footprint, fast performance, better battery utilization, and connectivity across all networks, including 2G. It also appears that core Outlook functionality such as inbox, calendar scheduling, search, contacts, and spam protection are still on offer.

Outlook Lite is available in the following regions as of now:

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Ecuador

India

Mexico

Peru

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Taiwan

Thailand

Turkey

Venezuela

Based on the list above, it's clear that Microsoft is looking for market penetration in emerging countries, where budget devices are more common. It will be interesting to see if Microsoft expands this list in the future. If you reside in one of the aforementioned regions, you can download Outlook Lite from the Google Play Store here.

