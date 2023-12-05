Google's Smart Compose AI can now solve math equations

Google has made some improvements to Smart Compose, its AI-powered suggestions tool. Smart Compose can now solve simple math equations in real time and display them as suggestions to the user in various Google apps such as Docs, Slides, Sheets, and Drawings.

For years, users have written content and replied to comments faster and more easily using Smart Compose in Google Docs, Slides, Sheets and Drawings. Today, we’re excited to announce a new feature that extends the power of Smart Compose to help you solve simple math equations.

The search giant explains in a blog post that solutions will appear as grey text suggestions after you type a math equation that ends with the equal sign (=). While the Smart Compose feature is enabled by default, if you can't see the math suggestions, you can enable it by going to Tools > Preferences. Here, select 'Show Smart Compose suggestions' and click OK.

Smart Compose is already used to get text suggestions as you type a comment in Google Sheets or create a document in Docs. The feature was introduced back in 2018 for Gmail and later added to other services. Google cautions that the tool doesn't provide answers and it "may not always provide factually correct information."

However, there may not be any issues with its math-solving skills as the search giant assured that "this new seamless mathematical experience will increase productivity and accuracy when solving math equations across Workspace."

The latest update has started rolling out to various Workspace tiers, including Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Essentials Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Essentials Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, Education Plus, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, and Nonprofits.

Google has recently added a stream of Workspace features such as hand raise gesture, full-screen task view, On-The-Go mode, full HD videos in Meet, emoji support in Sheets, Google Drive Activity page, etc. The search giant also announced it will shutdown its whiteboarding app Jamboard late next year.