Microsoft's Outlook Lite app doubles its downloads to over 10 million in less than a year

In August 2022, Microsoft first launched its Outlook Lite app for Android devices. The small file size of the email app (5MB at launch and 8MB today) was made to target markets with entry-level Android phones that didn't have a lot of storage space. The app also used less memory and power compared to other email apps.

Outlook Lite was later made available worldwide for any Android device. In December 2023, Microsoft revealed that the app had been downloaded over 5 million times since its launch. Today, Microsoft announced in a blog post that Outlook Lite has now reached and surpassed the 10 million download mark, less than a year after hitting the 5 million download milestone.

Microsoft added that in the past year, it has introduced a number of improvements and new features to Outlook Lite. We have already reported that the app added support for SMS features in May.

In addition, the Outlook Lite team has revealed it has added the following features to the app in the last 12 months:

Multi-account support, allowing you to manage multiple email accounts in one place.

Seamless Gmail account integration, making it easier to access and manage your Gmail accounts.

The development team also said they have worked to put in improvements for the 'overall performance and user experience" in Outlook Lite. It added:

Every download and piece of feedback you've shared has been incredibly important to us, driving us to ensure each update is better than the last. Please continue to share your thoughts; your input is invaluable as we grow and improve. It's incredible to see how many of you have embraced Outlook Lite as part of your daily routine. With over 10 million downloads, we feel an even greater responsibility to help you stay connected, stay organized, and accomplish your tasks. We are deeply grateful for the trust you've placed in us.

If you have yet to check Outlook Lite out, it's available for Android in the Google Play Store.