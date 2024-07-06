Microsoft Rewards Notes is launching for Xbox consoles, with PC and mobile coming later

The long-running Microsoft Rewards program lets users earn points with a number of activities, including searching on Bing, using the Edge browser, and playing Xbox games. Over the past several months, Microsoft has quietly made changes in how people earn Rewards points and how many points they can earn for those activities. However, the company has not bothered to inform Rewards members of these changes, and most of the time, those users have to figure out these alterations in the program for themselves.

This week, Microsoft announced a new program that seems on the surface to be designed to offer more transparency for changes it plans to make for the Rewards program. As posted by users on Reddit, the recently launched Microsoft Rewards Hub on Xbox consoles revealed a new program called Rewards Notes.

The message stated:

It's a quicker, more direct way for us to share updates, info and upcoming changes to keep you more connected to Rewards. We plan on using this space to give you a heads up on things that affect the way you earn point and collect rewards so check in now and then.

The same message stated that while Rewards Notes will be available for the Xbox console version, Microsoft plans to add the new feature to the Xbox app for PCs and mobile devices "soon."

Hopefully, this new feature will give Rewards members much more information on changes to the program instead of them finding these changes for themselves and then posting about them on social media.

The same message this week also mentions that Microsoft is testing a new way for Rewards members to claim their points directly from their notifications on Xbox consoles instead of having to launch the Rewards Hub every time. There's no word yet on when this new feature will become generally available.