Google may soon let you use the Contacts app without an account

It appears that Google is working on a new feature that would allow users to make it easier to remove associated accounts from the Google Contacts app. Additionally, Google is also working on a UI change for the contacts page that would make a few settings quickly accessible.

According to an APK Teardown post by Android Authority, the new feature was spotted in the latest Android beta of the Google Contacts app, version 4.35. When enabled, it shows the option to use the Google Contacts app without an account. The option shows up when you tap on your profile picture at the top-left corner of the Contacts app.

Selecting the new option opens a new disclaimer that states the following:

Use without an account X contacts will be removed from this device, and Google Contacts sync will be turned off. You can sync your Google Accounts again at any time, and your contacts will still be available at contacts.google.com.

This means that the already synced contacts will be available on the previously linked Google account. Besides, you can get your contacts back on the device by using the Google account in the Contacts app.

Disabling Google Contact sync inside your Google account settings can achieve the same result. However, the process isn't straightforward, but the new menu in the Google Contacts app makes it much easier and lets you use the Contacts app without connecting your Google account.

Another change that is spotted in the latest version of Google Contacts Android beta is the UI change. It makes accessing some options within the app quicker. In the current version of the app, the options to share a contact, add it to your home screen, delete, and move to another account are buried inside the three-dot menu on the contact page.

As per the new UI change, Google plans to bring all these important functions to the bottom of the contact page, alongside the Reminders, Block numbers, and Route to voicemail options. Currently, the features listed above are under development and not available to all users.

