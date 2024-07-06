Satisfactory will finally leave Early Access on September 10 with lots of new features

In March 2019, developer Coffee Stain Studios launched Satisfactory on the Epic Games Store as an Early Access title. This sci-fi-themed factory building simulation game became a big hit for the indie developer. At the time Coffee Stain stated it expected to take about a year before the game left the Early Access stage.

As it turned out, Coffee Stain took much longer than a year so it could continue to develop and expand the game, including a launch on Steam in 2020, and a switch from Unreal Engine 4 to 5 in 2023. In February 2024, the developer announced the game had sold over 5.5 million copies since it launched in Early Access.

On Friday, Coffee Stain announced that Satisfactory would finally leave Early Access with the release of the 1.0 version on September 10.

In the post announcing the 1.0 release date for the game on its Steam page, Coffee Stain announced some of the new features that will be added to Satisfactory in September. The game's world map will see some changes for its resource nodes, with some added to the map, some removed, and some altered. There will also be changes to the game's recipe costs, along with research and generator updates.

The game will also be getting some performance improvements as well along with the engine itself getting an upgrade to Unreal Engine 5.3. Dedicated servers will also be improved as well. There's also been one small but welcome addition to the game:

You will finally be able to flush the toilet in the HUB !!! Premium plumbing is now a reality, the HUB’s once trivial toilet has been updated with an advanced flushing mechanism, providing an extra luxurious worker experience for pioneers.

Coffee Stain plans to announce more features to the 1.0 version in the coming weeks. Satisfactory is currently discounted on the Steam store by 50 percent to $14.99.