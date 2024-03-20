Microsoft discontinues Microsoft Rewards app for Xbox in favor of Rewards Hub

Microsoft is discontinuing the Microsoft Rewards app on Xbox consoles. The company published an in-app message, notifying users that it would stop publishing offers in the old Microsoft Rewards app on Xbox on April 15, 2024. The message reads:

Rewards with Xbox has a new home. Check out the new Rewards hub, your go-to destination for Xbox activities and offers, availble across devices. Now you can see available activities, set up a goal, and redeem your rewards all in one place. The new activities focus on what matters most: earning points while having fun playing games. With the new Rewards hub and gaming activities coming to Xbox, we will no longer publish offers in the Microsoft Rewards app on console starting in April 2024. This means the current Weekly Set and Weekly Streak on this app will end as of April 15, 2024. We're excited to bring the Rewards hub with new activities to Rewards with Xbox, and we're looking forward to providing even more ways to earn Rewards in the future.

Microsoft announced the new Rewards hub for Xbox consoles about a year ago, offering users a faster way to access quests and earn points. You can get to it by navigating your profile settings on Xbox and clicking My Rewards. In addition, the Rewards with Xbox program is available in the Xbox app on Windows 10, 11, Android, and iOS.

For those unfamiliar, Rewards with Xbox is a program that lets you earn Microsoft points for completing various gaming-related quests and tasks, such as playing games, shopping in the Microsoft Store, searching using Microsoft Bing, etc. You can then redeem your points for Xbox Gift Cards, DLCs, or even hardware, like controllers and consoles.

You can learn more about the Rewards with Xbox program on its official website.