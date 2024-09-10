Activision's new studio Elsewhere actively hiring; working on a new 'narrative-based IP'

Elsewhere Entertainment, the Activision-owned studio, announced today its plans to expand the workforce working on creating a new narrative-driven AAA franchise, now tapping into Swedish talent alongside the studio based in Poland to realize this ambitious vision.

Elsewhere Entertainment was founded just a few months ago to craft a genre-defining new gaming universe. Described as a "premier and standalone studio," Elsewhere Entertainment brings together a team of seasoned storytelling experts, including those who have worked on such acclaimed titles as The Last of Us, Uncharted, The Witcher, Cyberpunk, and many more.

While Elsewhere Entertainment has kept a relatively low profile since its initial announcement, the studio is clearly gearing up for a major expansion. Activision recently published a slew of new job openings for the studio, and hiring is definitely ramping up. It's even opening another office in Malmo, Sweden, to expand its ranks.

Begin a journey Elsewhere. We're looking for artists, designers, and engineers to join the development of our new narrative-based IP in Warsaw, Poland and Malmo, Sweden!

But what really makes this development especially interesting is the fact that Elsewhere Entertainment is expanding beyond Poland, with the studio also actively recruiting talent in Sweden now. In particular, Malmo has become a hotspot of game development, being home to critically acclaimed studios such as Frictional Games, IO Interactive, King, Ubisoft Massive, and Tarsier.

Activision's decision to invest in a new, original IP is interesting, as it generally doesn't publish completely new franchises. The last one was Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice back in 2019. This could be a sign that the publisher is about to change strategy, possibly moving beyond its reliance on established franchises.

It is worth noting that Elsewhere Entertainment is Activision's second studio in Poland, the first being Infinity Ward in Krakow. Resources from Activision's US teams will also support Elsewhere Entertainment.

