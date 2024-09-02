Samsung may have confirmed One UI 6.1 and Camera Assistant for the Galaxy S24 FE

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S24 FE later this year, allegedly in October. While various information about the device has surfaced on the internet in the recent past, the latest update to the Good Lock module's Camera Assistant, reveals an interesting detail about the device's software.

Notably, the new update for the Camera Assistant Good Lock module adds support for the upcoming Galaxy S24 FE. Under the list of supported models, the official description reads, "One UI 6.1 or higher: S24FE/S21FE/A55/M53," which confirms that the Galaxy S24 FE will feature One UI 6.1 update out of the box.

The Galaxy S24 FE is tipped to feature a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide, and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The selfie camera is expected to be a 10MP shooter. With the help of the Camera Assistant module, users will be able to tweak several aspects of the camera module.

Before One UI 6, Camera Assistant wasn't available on non-flagship devices. It was the One UI 6 update that brought Camera Assistant to FE models, and now the One UI 6.1 update, Samsung is adding the feature for select Galaxy A and M series phones.

Since the Galaxy S24 FE is now confirmed to come with One UI 6.1 update and support for Camera Assistant, users will be able to add a 2x zoom button to the stock camera app, increase the shutter speed, turn on Distortion Correction, choose Auto Lens Switching and much more.

With the latest update to the Camera Assistant app, Samsung has also added 10x and 100x zoom shortcuts, DOF adapter correction, Anamorphic lens correction, and Audio Monitoring for external output devices such as BT, HDMI, and USB earphones for the Galaxy S24.

Recently, the Galaxy S24 FE was spotted on the FCC certification, which indicated that the device will feature wireless charging and 9W reverse wireless charging. The phone is expected to be powered by the Exynos 2400e processor and could launch in five color options.