Microsoft Store gets improved AI Hub to showcase 'magical AI experiences'

In 2023, at its annual Build conference, Microsoft announced several updates to the Microsoft Store app on Windows 11 and 10. In addition to updates like AI-powered review summaries, Microsoft introduced AI Hub, a new section to showcase AI-powered applications for your computer. Fast forward to now, Microsoft has a new version of AI Hub for users to try.

The updated AI Hub is primarily aimed at Copilot+ PC users whose devices have dedicated NPUs that enable AI-powered experiences, such as Windows Studio Effects, Live Captions, Paint Cocreator, Recall, Click to Do, and more. Upon opening the updated page, the Microsoft Store will show you a fancy page with features and apps compatible with your device.

Microsoft also boasts "beautiful new visuals and snappy flows that help make your browsing experience inspiring." It can help new users get familiar with their fancy new PCs and the features at their disposal. Here is what the new AI Hub looks like on a Copilot+ PC like the Surface Laptop 7 and its recently announced Intel-based variant:

In the future, Microsoft will update the AI Hub with additional features as they become available. Those include Recall, Click to Do, AI-powered Windows Search, and more. As of right now, these features are available in preview for Windows Insiders.

If you do not have a Copilot+ PC, you can still access AI Hub to browse apps with AI capabilities that work on "traditional" PCs, like Microsoft Designer, ChatGPT, Reading Coach, and more.

Microsoft is now rolling out the updated AI Hub to users with Copilot+ PCs in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Customers in other countries and regions will receive the update in the coming month. As usual, you can check out what is new in the Microsoft Store by clicking the "What's New" button in the bottom-left corner of the window. Microsoft also encourages users to share their feedback, which previously helped the company implement plenty of useful changes.