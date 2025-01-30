Microsoft reveals Surface Laptop 7 for Business with 5G and Core Series 2 chips

In addition to the Surface Pro 11 for Business, Microsoft announced the Surface Laptop 7 for Business, which leaked a few months ago. Like its tablet-sized sibling, the new Surface Laptop is nearly identical to its ARM-powered variant. Still, it has several distinct features that make it better tailored for businesses and enterprise needs.

The Surface Laptop 7 for Business will be available in two traditional sizes: 13.8-inch and 15-inch. There are rumors that Microsoft is preparing a smaller-sized Surface Laptop, but for now, the company is sticking to the old formula with a few improvements. The smaller variant has a larger display, and both sizes now feature a 120Hz refresh rate and rounded corners. They also boast a new anti-reflective coating for reduced glare and support HDR with 600 nits of peak brightness.

In its new laptop made for business customers, Microsoft decided to swap Qualcomm's ARM chips in favor of Intel's Core Ultra 5 and Ultra 7 Series 2 processors. Microsoft will offer four CPU variants: Core Ultra 5 236V, 238V, Core Ultra 7 266V, and 268V. Interestingly, memory options include only two variants: 16 GB and 32 GB. The 64 GB option that was available in the Surface Laptop 6 for Business (announced in March 2024) is now gone. Storage remains unchanged with 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB user-removable SSDs.

Microsoft says the new Surface Laptop 7 for Business is 26% faster in multitasking than the Surface Laptop 5, has two times faster graphics performance, and up to three times better battery life in Teams calls. Speaking of battery life, the computer is rated for up to 22 hours of local video playback and 14 hours of "active web usage" (15-inch variant).

Thanks to the built-in neural processing unit, the Surface Laptop 7 for Business is eligible for the Copilot+ PC program. That means the computer has access to AI-powered features like Recall (currently available for Windows Insiders only), Windows Studio Effects, Live Captions, the new Windows Search, and more.

Another major change in the Surface Laptop 7 for Business is the optional 5G. It is the first Surface outside the Pro lineup to receive cellular connectivity. Still, those wanting a 5G-enabled Surface Laptop will have to wait a little longer—Microsoft says the Surface Laptop 7 for Business with 5G will arrive later in 2025, and the price is currently unknown. Interestingly, there is no 5G support in the Surface Pro 11 for Business.

Surface Pro 11 for Business and the Surface Laptop 7 for Business

The Surface Laptop 7 for Business has a 1080p Windows Hello webcam with an optional smart card reader. The latter, however, will only be available in the 15-inch Black variant with mid and upper-range specs (not available in the cheapest configuration).

The Surface Laptop 7 for Business will be available on February 18, 2025, with a starting price of $1,499.99.