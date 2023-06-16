Microsoft Store now has a dedicated Discord server

Microsoft has announced an official Discord channel for the Microsoft Store and its related products: the website, Microsoft Partner Center, MSIX packaging, and Windows AppInstaller. Developers, enthusiasts, insiders, and regular consumers can join the server (part of the UWP Community Discord server) to connect with other people and share feedback to help Microsoft improve its products.

The company says the new server has a "strong presence" of over 20 professionals, engineers, leads, and product and social managers, giving everyone a convenient communication method with people responsible for maintaining and improving the Microsoft Store. Here is what users can expect to see in the official Microsoft Store Discord server:

Discussion on the Microsoft Store app : share your thoughts, insights, and feedback on the Microsoft Store app. Get tips, tricks, and updates on maximizing your app’s performance and discoverability.

Website and Store Service feedback : discuss the Microsoft Store website and services, including search results, browsing experience, and more. Share your ideas to enhance the user experience and make the Store even better.

Partner Center support : get assistance with MSIX and Win32 submissions, certification requirements, analytics, and other Partner Center related topics. Connect with experts who can guide you through the process.

Engage with Microsoft teams: interact with Microsoft PMs, engineers, and social media managers who are actively monitoring the channel. They are eager to listen to your feedback, address your concerns, and help you succeed.

You can join the server by downloading Discord from the Microsoft Store or its official website and heading to this link.

In case you missed it, Microsoft recently announced a sleeve of new features coming soon to the Microsoft Store. The app will get AI-generated review summaries to help you better understand what people think about an app or game; a dedicated hub for AI-powered apps and services; various improvements for developers, and more.