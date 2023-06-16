Intel releases 31.0.101.2125 Windows WHQL driver for 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th Gen, and more

Intel has released its latest WHQL-signed Windows driver for 7th Gen (Kaby Lake) CPUs all the way up to the 10th Gen (Comet Lake/Ice Lake) chips, as well as Lakefield. If you recall, Lakefield was Intel's first hybrid CPU where it married big cores with smaller ones where Intel married its Atom-based smaller cores with its bigger "Core" cores. Jasper Lake, Gemini Lake, and Elkhart Lake are also supported.

Intel had formally ended driver support for 6th Gen (Skylake) up to 10th Gen CPUs back in July of 2022. As such, this driver update does not have any major changes as Intel's development efforts have shifted to the newer generation families like Alder Lake, Raptor Lake, and its Arc discrete GPUs, which also makes sense.

Intel released a beta driver update for Arc yesterday and it once again brings big performance gains in some of the games optimized, a fairly common phenomenon nowadays, though the previous couple of driver updates for Arc did not feature any hefty performance gains.

KNOWN ISSUES: Vertical collage mode not functional using the Intel Graphics Command Center

May observe two combined displays visible as not combined displays in the Intel Graphics Command Center

To download the Intel 31.0.101.2125 WHQL driver if you happen to be running one of such systems, head over to Intel's official driver page here.