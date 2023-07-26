Microsoft Teams 2.0 will add a new Meet app for meetings management in August

As we get closer to the official launch of the new version of Microsoft Teams, we are starting to learn more about its additional features. One of them was revealed by Microsoft this week: a new Meet app that's designed to help users organize meeting content in Teams.

Petri reports that this new app was revealed in a message on the private Microsoft 365 admin center. This Meet app is supposed to give people a central location to get info on Teams meetings. That would include content like past chats, notes, meeting recaps, agendas and more.

The Meet app will have certain sections including “Up next” and “Recent" when it is installed in the new Teams version. The Up Next section will reportedly include generative AI features that will let users find any documents or file they might need faster.

It will also reportedly show meeting invites and alerts, along with ways to fix certain meetings issue. That might include alerting team members that they are running late to attend a Microsoft Teams meeting, or a request to start a recording of such a meeting.

The Recent section of the Teams Meet app, as the name implies, will allow users to view content of recent Teams meetings for the last 30 days,

Petri adds that people who have signed up for a Microsoft Teams Premium subscription will be able to see generative AI features in the Meet app. They might include suggestions for tasks that relate to each meeting, along with any mentions of users during online meetings.

Petri says the Meet app will be added to the current public preview of the new Microsoft Teams service for Windows sometime in mid-August. At the moment, the plan is to switch over from the "classic" Teams to the new Teams sometime before the end of 2023. The new Teams for Windows is supposed to offer improved performance, including faster launch times while also using far less memory.