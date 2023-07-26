AWS HealthScribe uses generate AI to make healthcare more efficient

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has launched a new tool called AWS HealthScribe which uses speech recognition and generative AI to help clinicians generate clinical documentation. The company said that the new tool is powered by Amazon Bedrock, a service for building and scaling generative AI applications.

Healthcare software providers will be able to leverage AWS HealthScribe in their solutions through a single API. AWS HealthScribe is able to use text-to-speech capabilities and create ‘robust conversation transcripts’ that can identify speaker roles and sort the conversation into categories such as small talk, subjective comments, or object comments, based on clinical relevance.

Natural language processing and generative AI capabilities can then take the transcript and extract medical terms such as medical conditions and medications as well as information such as key takeaways, reasons for the visit, and a history of the illness.

Commenting on AWS HealthScribe, Bratin Saha, vice president of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence Services at AWS, said:

‘Our healthcare customers and partners tell us they want to spend more time creating innovative clinical care and research solutions for their patients while spending less time building, maintaining, and operating foundational health data capabilities. That is why AWS has invested in building a portfolio of AI-powered, high-performance, and population-scale health applications so that clinicians can spend more time with the patients during the face-to-face or telehealth visits. Documentation is a particularly time-consuming effort for healthcare professionals, which is why we are excited to leverage the power of generative AI in AWS HealthScribe and reduce that burden. Today’s announcement builds on AWS’s commitment to the healthcare and life sciences industry and our responsible approach to technologies like generative AI to help reduce the burden of clinical documentation and improve the consultation experience.’

The company said that some of its customers and partners are already starting to leverage AWS HealthScribe in their products including 3M Health Information Systems, Babylon Health, and ScribeEMR. To learn more about the AWS HealthScribe service, check out the dedicated website.