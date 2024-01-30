Microsoft Teams free adds community specific nicknames and more during January 2024

Microsoft added a number of features to the free edition of its Teams online meeting and collaboration service in December and January. Today, it posted a list of those new additions including a way to add community-specific nicknames.

In a blog post, Microsoft stated how these new community nicknames for users are supposed to work. Parents can use them in a community to specifically label a person as someone's mother or father, such as "Will (John’s dad)". It could also be used to better identify people in a free Teams sports community like "Coach Will".

For the Windows 11 version of Microsoft Teams Free, users who want to set up their own nickname can right click on their community's name, or click on the more options (…) menu, and then select the "Manage community" option. Then they can just click on the "Set nickname" option next to their account and type in the nickname they want to use.

Android and iOS users of Microsoft Teams Free can tap on the community’s name. Then they can tap on their profile picture. Finally, they can tap on "Set nickname" and type which name they want to use. This nickname, by the way, will only be visible to members of your specific community.

Another new feature for Windows 11 users will make it easier to find a specific person to chat. They can just click on the n the search box at the top of the screen and type in the email address of the person they want to chat with, and they will be notified by email that you need to chat with them.

Two more new Teams Free features are now available for mobile (Android and iOS) users:

We’ve heard your feedback! Users can now access channels entry-point directly inside the community. Easily switch between channels to quickly stay up to date on the latest. Communities with more than 3 channels will allow for expand/collapse view to help keep the home screen organized.

When you go to a community on mobile, you’ll see a banner image at the top of the screen. If you’re the community owner, change it by selecting one of the standard community banner images or uploading your own image.

Teams Free replaced the Chat option in Windows 11 in October as part of Microsoft's Moment 4 update for the OS.