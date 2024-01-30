PowerToys 0.78 is out with new localization, reworked update settings, and bug fixes

PowerToys 0.78 is now rolling out to all users. The latest update introduces four new languages support (Arabic, Hebrew, Persian, and Ukrainian), reworked update settings, and plenty of small changes for existing utilities. Sadly, today's release does not have any new tools.

What is new in PowerToys 0.78?

Here are the update highlights:

New languages added: Arabic (Saudi Arabia), Hebrew, Persian and Ukrainian. We are going to assume we have some bugs. We want to identify & fix them and are open for community help.

Many dependencies updated, aiming for security and stability.

Fixed commonly reported PowerToys Run startup crashes after an upgrade.

New settings and GPO policies to help control behavior after an upgrade.

And here are the updates for existing utilities:

AlwaysOnTop Fixed an invisible border issue when the border color was set to the black color.

Added the AlwayOnTop icon to the base application executable. Command Not Found Signed the PowerShell scripts used by the Command Not Found installation process. File Explorer add-ons Fixed an issue causing SVG Thumbnail generation to hang when trying to preview SVG files at the same time. File Locksmith Improved the context menu entry caption. Find My Mouse Added more settings to tune shake detection when activating through mouse shake. Hosts File Editor Added a feature to duplicate an entry. Installer Included the new languages localization files in the installer. Image Resizer Improved the context menu entry caption. Peek Added a missing tooltip for the file size. PowerRename Improved and added localization to the context menu entry caption. PowerToys Run Removed references to unused settings from the code, which were causing crashes on some machines.

Fixed an issue causing a scrollbar to be out of view.

Added logic to try and detect running games to full screen detection.

Added support for converting negative values in the Unit Converter plugin.

Fixed stale results in the Visual Studio Code Workspaces plugin by checking if files still exist.

Fixed an activation crash that occurred after 0.77 on some configurations.

Fixed a startup crash that occurred when saving the new version of settings after an upgrade.

You can now calculate bigger hexadecimal numbers in the Calculator plugin.

The "max results to show before scrolling" setting can now also be applied to the initial plugin hint listing. Quick Accent Added the ellipses character to all languages.

Added an option to not activate when playing a game.

Added the E with breve and pilcrow characters to all languages. Settings Removed the Command Not Found listing from the Settings dashboard and flyout, since it can't really be enabled or disabled from there.

Added a settings and GPO rule to disable opening the What's New OOBE page after an update.

Added a settings and GPO rule to disable toast notifications about new updates being available.

Fixed an issue causing the Settings window to not be brought to the foreground after activating through the system tray icon.

Standardized accent brush and corner radius on the dashboard page.

Improved UI and messages for GPO locked settings.

Fixed an issue causing the OOBE window to maximize and hide the system taskbar.

Reworked the update settings in the General page.

Tweaked UI for the update settings in the General page.

Updated the modules images in the Settings and OOBE screens.

Updated OOBE descriptions to take into account the changes in context menu captions.

You can download PowerToys 0.78 from GitHub or the Microsoft Store. To update an existing installation, launch PowerToys and click "Check for updates" on the "General" tab.