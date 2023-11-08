Microsoft Teams is adding support for rating and reviewing apps on the service

Microsoft has been very busy adding new features and improvements to Teams ever since it launched the new "2.0" version of the Teams app for Windows and Mac in early October. This week, it has added a new feature that will allow users to rate apps that are used in Teams along with writing full reviews.

In a blog post, Microsoft stated this new feature is being added to simply feedback for Teams apps to their publishers. Developers will also be able to manage the feedback they will get with these app ratings and reviews in the Teams Partner Center. It added:

The Ratings and Reviews feature is powered by Microsoft AppSource. This means that the same ratings and reviews will be shown across all app discovery points on Microsoft 365, providing a consistent experience for users and developers alike.

The rating system for apps in Teams is based on the familiar star system with a scale of 1 to five. The reviews that are written for these apps can also be labeled as "helpful" by others. App publishers can directly respond to these reviews in Partner Center so they can address any issues brought up by users, or praise the reviews if they are positive.

While Teams app developers and publishers don't need to do anything to enable the new ratings and reviews of their app, they can go into the Partner Center, find their app or apps, and then select "Find your app and select "Manage Ratings and Reviews" so they can send out feedback to those reviews.

Microsoft recently enabled the new Meet app in Teams to help organize current and upcoming meetings. It also recently rolled out a revamp of the Channels feature in Teams along with an all-new People app, among many more new features and improvements.