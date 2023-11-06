More info has been revealed about the new Meet app in Microsoft Teams

In July, it was first reported that a new Meet feature was going to be added to the new Microsoft Teams app. Today, Microsoft announced that Meet is now generally available for new Microsoft Teams users to better organize their meetings.

In a blog post, Microsoft stated:

Meet is an app available in the new Microsoft Teams experience that centralizes all your common meeting preparation and catch-up activities, helping to enhance meeting efficiency by simplifying the prep work and reducing time spent reviewing missed meetings. Meet provides a single view of upcoming meetings as well as recent past meetings, and enables quick discovery of meeting content like chats, files, agendas, shared documents, and meeting recap.

For people who have activated the new Teams toggle, they can click on the "view more apps" dots icon in the app's navigation bar and then type in a search for "Meet" to bring the app up. It's suggested that users right-click on the Meet app and then select "Pin" so that it's pinned on the Teams nav bar for quick access.

The Meet app has different sections. One of them is "Up Next" where you can see your future meetings, along with any content associated with the meeting like an agenda, any documents, who invited you to the meeting, and other information like if the time conflicts with a different meeting or event or if its time is outside your normal working hours.

Another second is "Recent" Like the name says, it shows all of your most recent meetings, including a transcript, recorded auto or video of a meeting, and more.

The Meet app also offers ways to let meeting members know you are running late or send them reminders to, for example, record a meeting.

Teams Premium members will also get AI-based recap features in the Meet app:

Users can see name mentions and AI-generated tasks in the “Recent” section, and can navigate to the full intelligent recap page with one click.

Microsoft has already confirmed that users of the classic Teams app will automatically get updated to the new Teams app, and the new Meet app feature, after March 31, 2024.