The upcoming Age of Empires IV free update will add three new maps and more for Season Six

On November 14, developer Relic Entertainment and publisher Microsoft will release The Sultans Ascend expansion pack for the historical RTS game Age of Empires IV. However, on the same day, every player of the game will receive a free update that will add some new content, along with a lot of game balance changes, bug fixes, and improvements.

The official Age of Empires site has posted the info on what will be included in the free 9.1.109 update. It will also be the start of the game's Season Six period, with limited-time challenges to complete, along with new portraits and new coats of arms to earn.

The big addition in the free update is three new multiplayer maps:

Canal - A wide canal stretches from base to base through a fertile land, carving a path for both resources and aggression.

Gorge - Nothing but an open land separates you from your enemies in the gorge. Above the gorge to the side of the mountain are small forests and plenty of resources awaiting those daring to branch off the central battle.

Rocky River - New life emerges from the dying remains of a once great river, stretching low across a valley between opposing factions.

Also, all players will be able to access four of the 10 new maps that will be included in The Sultans Ascend expansion for a limited time through playing in Ranked matches.

In addition, the recently added Empire Wars game mode will now be available as a Quick Match option with this update. A new Town Bell will be available in the Town Center that, when rung by the player, will bring all of the town's villagers to safety.

It will also be easier for players to construct walls for their towns and bases with this update:

From improvements such as better Villager building logic and construction UI, to completely new features such as linking to allied walls and a functional overhaul to gates – how you lay out your base and defend your civilization will be forever changed!

The update will also increase the visual sizes of some of the game's Wonders and Landmarks to make them look better. You can check out the extensive changelog for the update at the site.

In late November or early December, Age of Empires IV will get another smaller free update to enable its in-game holiday event Tons o’ Toys, with more themed challenges and a new seasonal biome, along with some more balance changes and bug fixes.