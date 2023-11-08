Google Chrome claims it saved users over 10000 hours including on Windows 11

The Chromium development team published a blog post earlier today outlining the performance improvements it has been able to achieve over the last few years or so. The evaluation is based on Core Web Vitals which helps gauge web-page performance so as to aid web developers in optimizing and improving the browsing experience of users.

The improvements include Windows 11 too as Chromium notes the use of EcoQOS (Quality of Service), also called the Efficiency Mode in Windows 11, that helps in tab throttling. It is noteworthy here that Firefox also supports this even though it is based on the Gecko engine and not on Chromium.

Other significant improvements discuss the gains achieved with pre-rendering, BFcache, and more.

Chrome's Core Web Vitals Achievements We're proud to highlight numerous ways we've optimized performance. The Back/forward cache (bfcache) is designed to improve browsing experience by enabling instant back and forward navigation. BFCache's hit rate has improved month-over-month on both Android (3.6%) and Desktop (1.8%).

Another example of a particularly impactful optimization is our PreconnectOnAnchorInteraction feature which connects to origins on pointer-down rather than pointer-up. This fully launched feature led to a 6/10ms (0.4/1%) median LCP improvement on Android/Desktop, and an improvement in cross-origin LCP by ~60ms on both Android and Desktop.

The launch also resulted in a 0.08% Content Ad revenue increase, underlining the significant impact of performance optimizations on user engagement and ecosystem health. We also introduced prerendering, which makes pages load instantly by rendering them before the user actually visits. Page loads via typing URLs directly in the omnibox get a 500-700ms (14-25%) median LCP improvement when prerendered, depending on the platform, moving global median LCP across all navigations by 6.4ms. We're currently rolling out prerendering of omnibox-initiated searches.

Chrome has been working hard to keep background tabs out of your way. Implementing tab throttling for background tabs running at EcoQOS on Windows 11 and Task Role and QoS Adjustments on macOS have led to improvements in Largest Contentful Paint (LCP) and Interaction to Next Paint (INP).

The web's modern ability to run all types of applications also comes with a mandate to manage the workload that this encurs. We have been optimizing Chrome under mutliple active tabs and are happy to report improvements to scheduling and contention which improve INP by 5% and LCP by 2% in the last 6 months.

We have made targeted improvements to the page loading code in Chrome in 2022. These resulted in LCP improving by 10% on Android, and CWV pass rate improving by 1.5%.

Chrome's renderer has also seen some improvements. The renderer's main thread includes task queues for JavaScript, rendering, and image loading. Some changes that alter the priority of these tasks for optimal CWV include. High priority image loading: Historically, image-loading had the same or lower priority than rendering. However, an experiment showed that between an image load task and a rendering task, choosing the image load task first can prevent layout shift of an intermediate frame that doesn't have the image and also improves LCP. The improvement on Android at the 75th percentile was -6.66% for CLS and -0.82% for LCP, improving the CWV pass rate on Android by +0.24%. A similar experiment that boosted the loading priority to "medium" of the first five images parsed from the HTML (for non-icon-sized images) showed an improvement on Android at the 75th percentile of -6.08% for CLS and -0.53% for LCP. A combined experiment showed the effects of both changes were largely independent. Prioritize compositing after delay: If it has been more than 100ms since the last compositing task run, elevate the priority of any queued compositing task so that it will preempt normal-priority work. This produced an improvement of -0.27% for CLS on Android and Windows at the 95th percentile. SVG Raster Optimizations: Another SVG drawing optimization improved INP pass rates on desktops by -2.28% for MacOS at the 75th percentile.



