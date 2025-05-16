Microsoft testing Xbox Home screen pins, hidden system apps, and more options

Microsoft has just unveiled some upcoming changes that are hitting the Home screen on Xbox consoles, giving players more personalization options on what they see when checking out the recently played section. The company says that the updates, which are coming to Insiders first, are aimed at making the Home page more "personal, flexible, and responsive."

From the new options, the first one lets Xbox players hide the system apps that appear when they seek through the 'recently played games and apps list' on Home. The company says that this should keep players focused on their games and entertainment while also reducing clutter.

Next, players will be able to pin up to three games or apps straight to the 'recently played games and apps list'. Even when other games are played, the pinned titles will remain available up front in Home for quick access.

Lastly, Microsoft is also working on letting players have a more minimal look in Home, reducing the number of tiles that appear in the 'recently played games and apps list'. It's still said to be working on refining this Reduce Tile Count option, so it won't be rolling out to Insiders just yet.

As for why the company has gone this route for adding more tweaking options, it said:

"We’ve heard from many of you that Home should feel more like your space. Whether it’s surfacing your favorite games, hiding what you don’t use, or simply making Home feel less crowded, this update is a direct response to that feedback."

Microsoft will be rolling out the new options to Xbox Insiders in the Alpha Skip-Ahead and Alpha rings first. The company is looking for feedback from users on the new functionality as well as what needs changing before they begin rolling out more broadly. Anyone interested in testing out the new Home updates can use the Xbox Insider app to enroll in the ongoing Insider Previews.