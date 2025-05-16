KB5061258 (Build 26100.3983) Windows 11 LTSC 2024 Out-of-band hotpatch update released

Microsoft has released a new hotpatch out-of-band cumulative update for Windows 11 LTSC 2024. The update follows the monthly Patch Tuesday which was released earlier this week under KB5058411 and KB5058405 and became the first hotpatch update for Windows 11 24H2.

For those not familiar, an out-of-band (OOB) update is neither a B-release (Patch Tuesday) or a C-release (non-security preview).

Microsoft notes that the new out-of-band update has "miscellaneous security improvements" to improve the internal OS functionality." No other issues are documented for this release, says the company. It writes:

Improvements and fixes The security update includes quality improvements. The following summary outlines key issues addressed by the KB update after you install it. This update makes miscellaneous security improvements to internal OS functionality. There are no additional issues documented in this release.

The tech giant says that the update will download and install automatically from the Windows Update and Microsoft Update channels and thus no manual intervention is necessary. You can find the support article for KB5061258 here on Microsoft's official website.