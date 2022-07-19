Microsoft wants Windows 11 Build 22622.436 users to join in a Bug Bash

Earlier, Microsoft announced two new beta builds for Windows 11, Build 22621.436 and 22622.436. The latter of these comes with new features enabled, and Microsoft needs help to test said features to make sure they’re ready for the mainstream. If you’re running this build, you can crack open the Feedback Hub to find a selection of Quests to try out and give feedback on.

If you want to join in with the Quests, you’ll need to get your machine update fairly quickly because the Bug Bash will only run between July 20 and July 25 PDT. Microsoft didn’t mention what bug bashers would receive for their efforts, but in previous events, it has awarded a Bug Bash sticker that appears in the Feedback Hub.

If you’re curious about what the tasks are, they are fairly run-of-the-mill activities. Prior Quests included things like ‘Access your Microsoft Account free benefits in Settings’ and ‘Easily find the Settings you need via the Settings in-app search box’. A novice user could struggle with some tasks, but it’s quite unlikely they’d be running a beta build of Windows 11 anyway.

Hopefully, the feedback that you provide to Microsoft helps make the update better in time for it being released to the public.