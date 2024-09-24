Microsoft will add web search query citations for Copilot and 365 Copilot in October

When a user accesses Microsoft's Copilot generative AI assistant to get answers to questions, they can allow Copilot to access the internet for those answers via its Bing search engine. Today, the company revealed it will offer more transparency on where Copilot gets its internet-based answers.

In a blog post, Microsoft announced that beginning sometime in October, users of Copilot and Microsoft 365 Copilot will see the specific web search queries used to get info about the user's text prompt in the linked citation section. Also, starting today, users will see the particular websites that were accessed to get the answers for the questions typed into Copilot. The blog post added:

This provides users with valuable feedback as to exactly how their prompts are used to generate web queries that are sent over to Bing search. This transparency helps users with the information they need to improve prompts and use Copilot more effectively.

In addition, starting sometime in the fourth quarter of 2024, admins of companies that use Copilot will be able to access web search query logging. This means the admins will be able to search for and audit the web search inquiries that were used to get answers from employees' Copilot text prompts.

The blog post added:

Admins can already perform these actions for prompts and responses and will be able to use their familiar tools to extend those actions to search queries. Providing transparency into web queries supports our mission of Trustworthy AI, as customers can confirm that the information searched by Copilot is relevant and appropriate.

Earlier this month, Microsoft announced a number of new features for Copilot users, including automated Copilot Agents that can be made in Copilot Studio, a new Copilot Pages experience and new data protection features for people who use Copilot at work or at school.