Microsoft adds more data protection with Copilot for Windows 11 work and school customers

Microsoft has been making a lot of Copilot announcements today for its business and education customers, including Copilot Pages, Copilot Agents, and new Copilot features for many of its Office apps. However, that's not all the company revealed today for enterprise and education customers.

In a blog post, Microsoft revealed it is rolling out some new Copilot security features for work and school customers who sign into Windows 11 Pro or Windows 11 Enterprise PCs. One of them is that people will use Copilot will get enterprise data protection if they sign in with an Entra account. It stated:

This is a significant step in strengthening data protection for Microsoft Copilot as the enhanced security, privacy, and compliance controls and commitments available for Microsoft 365 Copilot will now extend to Microsoft Copilot prompts and responses. If you were hesitant about adopting Copilot for your work needs, now is the time to consider integrating it into your organization.

Also, both the in-app and web versions of Copilot will do away with any ads, "to minimize disruptions."

In addition, the Microsoft 365 app will now allow people with work or school accounts to access Copilot. The company also revealed that it will make adding new Copilot features for the Microsoft 365 app as its priority, instead of Copilot in Windows.

Microsoft stated these changes will be in alignment with the next feature update for Windows 11, 24H2. It added:

Changes will be rolled out to managed PCs starting with the optional non-security preview release on September 24, 2024, and following with the monthly security update release on October 8 for all supported versions of Windows 11.

Microsoft stated these changes will be made for anyone using Windows 10 for work and school in November and will replace the current Copilot in Windows experience.