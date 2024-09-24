Snapchat to bring the powers of Google Gemini to its My AI chatbot

Snapchat has announced an exciting development in collaboration with Google. The platform will leverage Google Gemini's AI powers to provide a better and multimodal experience with Snapchat's My AI chatbot.

The inclusion of Gemini AI will make Snapchat's My AI chatbot smarter than before. Since its debuted in 2023, the My AI chatbot has been trained by OpenAI's GPT models on a wide range of text. However, the upgrade to Gemini AI will allow My AI to understand and work not only with text but also with images and videos, bringing multimodal ability to the chatbot.

Google says that with the integration of Gemini AI into My AI, the chatbot saw a 2.5x increased engagement within the US. Snap CEO Evan Spiegel, in a press release, said:

This partnership with Google Cloud reinforces everything that’s so important to serving our community. Snap is all about empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. Now with Gemini in My AI, Snapchatters can learn so much more about the world, do it really quickly in the moment, and easily share that with friends.

Reflecting on the 10+ years of partnership between Google and Snapchat, Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, added:

Snap was an early leader in helping people communicate in a digital world, and now it is at the forefront of using generative AI to build agents that create new value for its community. Gemini models on Vertex AI are now powering millions of multimodal interactions in the Snapchat app every day that allow Snapchatters to better engage with My AI — with built-in accuracy and safety features.

With Gemini AI powers, the My AI chatbot will help users simply snap a photo of anything and ask the chatbot to translate it for them. You can also take videos of different foods and ask My AI which one is the healthiest if you are into health. The features are similar to what Google Lens and Gemini can already perform.