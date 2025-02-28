Microsoft will finally pull the plug on Skype in May, encourages users to switch to Teams

The inevitable is about to happen. Although not officially announced, buried inside the latest preview update for Windows is a message that confirms Skype's expiry date. What's the alternative? Microsoft encourages everyone to shift to Teams.

According to a report by XDA, the hidden message reads, "Starting in May, Skype will no longer be available. Continue your calls and chats in Teams." Following this message, another line mentions that a certain number "of your friends have already moved to Teams free." The last line could be based on users' Skype contact lists.

As of now, the official warning or note isn't appearing for Skype users, but it should start soon. Skype debuted back in 2003 and was acquired by Microsoft in 2011 for $8.5 billion. However, Skype didn't prove to be an instant hit for Microsoft, as its integration with Windows 10, Windows Phone, and even Xbox failed to deliver the expected impact.

Over the years, Microsoft has pushed multiple updates for Skype, but the product failed to become a viable option during the pandemic—a time when Zoom capitalized on the opportunity. Microsoft did build Teams using Skype as its foundation, though the experience between the two platforms remained distinct.

Microsoft made several attempts to revive Skype with new features such as Skype Clips, which allows users to capture video messages and send them to each other without needing to place a call. In 2024, it also integrated Copilot and removed ads across all platforms. Yet, despite these efforts, Skype failed to become the go-to video calling or messaging app.

Recognizing Skype's decline, Microsoft ended the Skype Credits feature, which allowed users to make international calls. Instead, Microsoft introduced a subscription service for free Skype calls.

And now, it is time for Skype to bid adieu. While Microsoft has yet to confirm this information officially, it is apparent that Skype's days are numbered.