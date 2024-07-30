Microsoft is making Skype completely ad-free across platforms

Skype Insiders who test preview versions of the messenger can download a new update under version 8.125.76.201. As usual, the update is packed with feature updates and some notable changes. Probably the most delightful change is that Skype is now completely ad-free.

In a truly stunning and unexpected move for the company, which became infamous for shoving ads in almost every product it makes, Microsoft removed ads from Skype Channels and "the entire Skype platform" for a "smoother, decluttered, and more enjoyable user experience."

In addition to making Skype free from ads, Microsoft implemented other changes in version 8.125.76.201. The messenger now features a revamped image generation experience with the following improvements:

Streamlined Access : Easily access the AI image creator from the chat window or the top bar.

Enhanced UI : Enjoy a more intuitive and visually appealing interface for creating AI images.

Improved Image Expansion : Images now expand on click, making it easier to view your creations.

Better Navigation : Navigate seamlessly with the new back button for the ideas page.

Optimized Menu Options : The image creator option is now more conveniently placed after the forward option in the message context menu.

Consistent Margins: Fixed margin inconsistencies in the image creator on macOS for a consistent design.

Also, Skype on iOS now features OneAuth integration, which makes it easier to sign into Skype. If you already have other Microsoft apps on your iPhone and iPad, Skype will automatically connect to your account.

Finally, Microsoft fixed the following bugs:

Fixed an issue where some users could not send media when connected to a 5G network.

Fixed the bug where users could hear the ringtone but were unable to pick up the call on iOS.

You can find the complete changelog on the official forum, where you can also leave your thoughts and feedback about the latest update. To join the Skype Insider platform, head to the official website.