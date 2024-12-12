Microsoft kills Skype Credits, offers users to switch to a subscription instead

Skype, once the king of VoIP calling, is still around, just like its ability to make calls to landlines and mobile phones. While it does not look like Skype will be gone any time soon, Microsoft quietly changed how it charges users for certain calls.

Until recently, Skype users could purchase so-called Skype Credits to make calls to mobile phones and landlines (Skype-to-Skype calls have always been free). Now, however, calls to non-Skype numbers require purchasing a monthly calling subscription. Alternatively, as Microsoft says, you can just make a Skype-to-Skype call.

Microsoft has not made any announcements or published any detailed support documents describing the change. All we have is a small banner on the official website stating, "Skype Credit is no longer available. For new purchases, check out the monthly subscriptions or make a free Skype call to anyone anytime."

A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed to Techcrunch that Skype Credits are now discontinued. However, the good news is that you can still use the remaining Skype Credit on your account as long as it remains active during a 180-day period.

It is hard to tell how many people will be affected by this sneaky move. In February 2023, Microsoft revealed that Skype had over 36 million monthly active users, but what portion of those pay for landline and mobile numbers remains unknown.

Skype to Phone subscription has a flexible rate that depends on where you want to call. For example, calls in the United States, Guam and Puerto Rico cost $2.99 per month and 0.15 cents per minute when you go over 2000 min per month. Paying Microsoft $6.99 per month (0.35 cents per minute above 2000 minutes) will let you make calls anywhere in North America. For reference, the old Skype Credit system allowed roughly 434 minutes of calls for $10 in the United States.

Do you use Skype to call landline and mobile numbers? If so, let us know what you think about the latest change.