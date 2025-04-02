Microsoft's mini-PC Windows 365 Link is now available

In 2024, Microsoft announced the Windows 365 Link, a small mini-PC-like device that lets you access Windows 365 in the cloud. Now, several months later, the Windows 365 Link is available for purchase in the United States and a few other countries at a quite modest price.

It is worth noting that the Windows 365 Link, despite having average low-end PC hardware, is not your typical Windows computer. It does not run Windows locally, and it does not store any data locally. Instead, it connects to the cloud and keeps everything off-device for improved security. All you need to set it up is connect the Windows 365 Link to a monitor, mouse, keyboard, and the internet and sign in with your account.

Here is how Microsoft describes it:

Windows 365 Link is the first Cloud PC hardware device that lets users connect directly to their Cloud PC virtual machine. It’s a full stack, purpose-built solution by Microsoft. When users sign in to their Windows 365 Link, they're connected to their Windows 365 Cloud PC virtual machine through the Windows 365 service.

For those interested in what is inside, the Windows 365 Link is powered by the Intel N250 processor, has 8GB of RAM and 64GB of UFS storage, and supports two displays, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3. Also, some nice wallpapers are included with each device. Microsoft says the "computer" runs a small Windows-like operating system with a minimal footprint that helps process local experiences like video during Teams calls.

Microsoft says that over 100 organizations participated in the preview program and helped the company refine the experience. Also, the company quotes a study that projects significant returns of investment for companies adopting Windows 365 and Azure Virtual Desktop. They can improve productivity, reduce management and IT infrastructure costs, and improve security.

Now, the Windows 365 Link is ready for launch in the United States, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Japan, Germany, Canada, and Australia. It costs $349.99, but do not expect to see it in your local electronics shop—the device is made for commercial users and is distributed through select resellers.

You can learn more about the Microsoft 365 Link in the official launch post and documentation.