Microsoft's new mini PC for Windows 365 has some neat wallpapers, here they are in 4K

At the Ignite 2024 conference, Microsoft announced the Windows 365 Link—a mini PC-like device for accessing the Windows 365 service. Despite being fully reliant on the cloud, the Windows 365 Link has some pretty capable hardware inside and a custom version of Windows. The latter is equipped with a new version of the standard Windows 11 Bloom wallpaper. There is also a dark variant, which is not included with the Windows 365 Link. Here they are in high resolution.

Light:

Dark:

The Windows 365 Link, a $349 "thin client" device, is not available to regular consumers. However, following the announcement, many Windows enthusiasts said they would like to see a Mac mini-like device from Microsoft with an ARM chip inside. Earlier this year, Qualcomm promised that we would see more PCs in various form factors with Snapdragon X processors inside, but the promise has not been delivered yet.

There are already multiple variants of the stock Windows 11 "Bloom" wallpaper. The Windows 365 service itself has two unique versions, and now, everyone can download two more straight from the Windows 365 Link device. If that is not enough, check out a couple of macOS Ventura-inspired variants, some dark and noisy backgrounds, several alternations from the Surface Pro 10 for Business, and the ones Microsoft ships with Copilot+ PCs.

Credit for the wallpaper discovery goes to @PhantomOfEarth on X.