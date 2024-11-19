Microsoft unveils Windows 365 Link—a mini PC-like device for Windows 365

Microsoft brought some new hardware to its Ignite 2024 conference. While it is not aimed at regular consumers, it is an interesting piece of hardware nonetheless. Called Windows 365 Link, it offers quick and easy access to the Windows 365 service, which lets you have a Windows PC running in the cloud and streamed to your local device.

The Windows 365 Link is a mini PC-like device that is built specifically for Windows 365—it does not run Windows locally. The idea is to give desktop users a more responsive experience with features like instant wake from sleep, boot in mere seconds, and local video processing for apps like Microsoft Teams.

You can connect the Windows 365 Link to up to two 4K monitors (HDMI and DisplayPort). It also has four USB ports (three Type-A and one Type-C), an audio jack, one Ethernet port, and Wi-Fi 6E with Bluetooth 5.3 wireless connection. Microsoft says the device runs "a small Windows-based OS with a minimal footprint," and it supports various configuration policies.

As for security, the Windows 365 Link does not store any data locally, does not offer admin privileges, and does not allow turning off default security policies. This way, Microsoft ensures all corporate data stays within the cloud. Users can log in with Microsoft Entra ID, USB security keys, or the Microsoft Authenticator app.

The Windows 365 Link device is now available in preview. Microsoft plans to launch this device in April 2025 in select markets with a price tag of $349. Although Windows 365 is accessible from almost any modern device, be it a PC, laptop, tablet, or phone, the Windows 365 Link will offer customers more choice and flexibility while also delivering a better experience in a purpose-built device.

You can check out the rest of our Microsoft Ignite 2024 coverage here.