Microsoft's new Xbox Mastercard will let you earn points for free games and more

If you are a major Xbox player, you likely spend a lot of money on games and other accessories for your hobby. Today, Microsoft announced it would launch a new credit card that will help Xbox players to get points for free games and other items just by purchasing everyday items.

The new Xbox Mastercard, as revealed by the Xbox Wire post, will give players points for every dollar that is spent while using the card which can be used to buy Xbox games and more. However, extra points will be awarded for buying certain items:

Xbox & Microsoft – Earn 5x card points on eligible products at the Microsoft Store.

– Earn 5x card points on eligible products at the Microsoft Store. Streaming Services – Earn 3x card points on eligible streaming services like Netflix® and Disney+.

– Earn 3x card points on eligible streaming services like Netflix® and Disney+. Dining Delivery Services – Earn 3x card points on eligible dining delivery services like Grubhub and DoorDash.

– Earn 3x card points on eligible dining delivery services like Grubhub and DoorDash. Everyday purchases – Earn 1x card points on all other everyday purchases.

The card will also have a number of other special benefits. They include a one-time bonus of 5,000 card points after the first purchase with the Xbox Mastercard which is normally worth $50. Also, they can also claim a three-month free trial for the Xbox Games Pass Ultimate service if they are a first-time user. If they are not, they can gift that free trial to a friend.

The card will be available with five design choices, and users can even put their Xbox gamertag on the card. Other features will include free online access to the FICO credit score of the owner of the card and a feature that will not make the card owner responsible for any charges they didn't approve.

The application will be available first for members of the Xbox Insider program in the US on September 21. Microsoft plans to expand the Xbox Mastercard to all eligible US residents sometime later in 2024.