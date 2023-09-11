You don't want to miss these Samsung 990 Pro, 980 Pro 2TB Gen4 NVMe SSD with heatsink deals

Over the last few months, we have typically been covering a lot of storage deals, both SSDs as well as hard disks (HDDs), and these include external as well as internal drives, as these parts have typically and frequently dropped in prices, making them easy recommendations for our readers.

Speaking of computer hardware, other components like memory, monitors, keyboards, mice, and the like, have also been discounted. You can find our coverage of those deals by browsing these articles. On the topic of storage, we recently reminded users of the $161 4TB Gen NVMe SSD from Silicon Power. While the 2TB variant has gone up in price, the 4TB is still the same price.

Meanwhile, the TeamGroup MP34 4TB is also selling at a rather enticing price point of $158.99. While the sequential reads and writes of this drive are lower than the SiliconPower UD90 linked above, it does come with DRAM cache which means it can have better random reads and writes, which means it might feel snappier.

Samsung 990 Pro with heatskink

For users who are looking for more speed but are alright with sacrificing the 4TB capacity, Samsung has got your back. The tech giant is currently running sales on its 990 Pro and 980 Pro models, the two fastest NVMe SSDs from the company.

Samsung 990 Pro 2TB (without heatsink) PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 2280 SSD, TLC NAND, 2GB LPDDR4 DRAM cache, up to 7,450MB/s sequential reads, up to 6,900MB/s sequential writes: $134.99 (Amazon US)

Samsung 980 Pro 2TB (with heatsink) PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 2280 SSD, TLC NAND, 2GB LPDDR4 DRAM cache, up to 7,000MB/s sequential reads, up to 5,000MB/s sequential writes: $124.17 (Amazon US)

