After PSVR, Mojang announces Minecraft VR on PC is also getting the axe

Minecraft officially received virtual reality headset support for PC back in 2016. While only the Oculus Rift had support first, it was followed by support for Windows Mixed Reality headsets just a year later. As the platform grew, all SteamVR compatible virtual reality headset owners on PC eventually gained the ability to enjoy Minecraft. Soon though, Mojang is looking to pull the plug on this method of playing its sandbox sensation.

Quietly announced in the changelog of the Bedrock 1.21.40 update, Mojang has revealed that virtual reality and mixed reality headset support on PC is being disabled in March, 2025:

Our ability to support VR/MR devices has come to an end, and will no longer be supported in updates after March of 2025, when you will receive your final update. After you receive the final update, you will still receive updates on your PC and be able to play without a VR/MR device.

Thanks to its cross-platform nature, all VR worlds will still be compatible on for players playing via other means, may it be on PC with keyboard and mouse, a controller, or even a separate console. As expected, any purchased in-game cash for the shop (Minecoins) and DLC will still be attached to the profiles they were bought from:

From this point on you can keep building in your worlds, and your Marketplace purchases (including Minecoins) will continue to be available on a non-VR/MR graphics device such as a computer monitor. You will no longer be able to use your VR/MR device with Minecraft as it will no longer be supported in the latest updates.

This announcement comes only a few weeks after Mojang revealed that PlayStationVR support is being pulled as well. Just like on PC VR headsets, the PSVR feature disabling will happen on March, 2025.

While official means of playing Minecraft in VR is going away soon, PC and Meta Quest players still have the option of using the community-made versions Vivecraft (Java Edition only) and Questcraft, respectively.