Minecraft's The Garden Awakens update out with eerie new biome, mob, and more

Mojang unveiled the next major update hitting its block-based sandbox sensation Minecraft last week, and right on schedule, The Garden Awakens update is now available. It comes as a part of the studio's new "game drops" solution, which was introduced a few months ago and focuses on delivering updates with a faster cadence than before but with a more directed approach.

Mojang's final update of 2024 is pretty packed, too, bringing content like a fresh biome, a hostile mob, brand-new block types, and more, but with an eerie touch for the first time. Watch the cinematic trailer below to get a glimpse at the vibe the studio is going for in this update.

The new biome is called the pale garden, and just like the name, its environment is covered with pale oak trees, moss, carpets, and other materials. That wood specifically can be put towards crafting to make special pale oak-type equipment and decoration blocks that include boats, fences, signs, buttons, doors, pressure plates, slabs, stairs, trapdoors, and others.

The biome is also home to Eyeblosses, a new type of flower. These can be found in their dormant state in the mornings, but at night, they open up their petals to show off their orange innards, mimicking a certain predator that lurks in the shadows.

Then, we come to the main draw of this update: the Creaking. This hostile mob is only found at night inside the pale garden biome, but whenever a player has their eye on it, the Creaking will essentially be a statue that cannot move or be harmed. Doctor Who fans may be able to figure out what happens next.

When nobody is looking at the Creaking, though, it jumps to life and attacks any nearby players. The only way to defeat this immortal monster is to find its heart, which is generated somewhere inside the pale oak forests. Once found destroyed, the Creaking that it's attached to will die as well, dropping some valuable Resin. This is a new resource that can be used as decoration blocks or for adding unique armor trims for customized suits.

Minecraft The Garden Awakens update is now available for free across all platforms.